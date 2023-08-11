‘Criminal’ detained under PSA in Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 11: Police have detained an alleged criminal under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Udhampur district.
The detainee, identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Raku hailing from Meer Mohra Sarothi in Panchari tehsil of District Udhampur has been causing a major disruption to public peace and tranquility, officials said. It prompted the authorities to take strict action.
Raku has been involved in several criminal activities and he has been booked in multiple cases at the Udhampur police station.
In response to Raku’s continued criminal activities, a senior police officer of Udhampur compiled a comprehensive dossier outlining the necessity of detaining him under the provisions of the PSA. Following due process, a police team apprehended Raku with the approval of the district magistrate and subsequently transferred him to a correctional facility.