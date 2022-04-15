Criminals being dealt with on basis of crime not on basis of caste or religion: Tarun Chugh

He also said that strict action is being taken against criminals and rioters and who are trying to give anything a communal color.

Hitting out at Mehbooba Mufti, Chugh said that those who offered the biryani to militants in Charar-i-Sharief and then gave them a safe passage, are questioning us (BJP) today about criminals.

“She is the one who dreams about Pakistan and China and says there will be no one left to carry Indian flag and now she is teaching us how to handle militancy,” he said.