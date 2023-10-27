Cross-border firing, infiltration bids | We cannot lower guard against Pakistan: Dr Jitendra Singh

Samba, Oct 27: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Friday said that the recent sporadic (cross border) firing incidents and continuing infiltration bids across the LoC proved that the country could not “lower the guard against mischief from Pakistan and territories under its illegal occupation.”
“There is a sharp decline in the cross-border firing incidents along the LoC and International Border and violence is also down in the Union Territory of J&K during the last nine years, especially in the four years since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019. But the sporadic firing incidents in the recent days and continuing infiltration bids across the LoC prove that we cannot lower the guard against mischief from Pakistan and territories under its illegal occupation,” he said.
The Union Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shaheed Gate (gate in memory of martyr) named after Colonel Narayan Singh (OBE) at Samba district.
“India’s attitude changed since the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi took over charge in 2014, first the surgical strikes by Indian army in September 2016 and later the Balakote airstrikes by IAF in February 2019 sent a clear signal across the border that terrorist attacks sponsored from across the border will be sternly dealt with,” he said.
Dr Jitendra said that PM Modi had taken several path breaking decisions for martyrs' welfare over the last nine years.
“Unlike the earlier governments, the government headed by him (PM Modi) is deeply sensitive and concerned about the welfare of armed forces and their martyrs. No other government has come out with so many benefits and welfare measures to take care of the families of martyrs as initiated in the last more than nine years,” he said.
“Though the loss of a precious life is irreparable to the family and the nation, the government is very sensitive to the welfare of the families of the martyrs and bears this responsibility with extreme care and concern,” said Dr Jitendra, who is also Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.
The union minister said, “The government provides an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 to 45 lakh to the next of kin of the martyred soldiers. In addition to this, Rs 8,00,000 is provided in the form of ex-gratia by the Army Central Welfare Fund. State governments also provide an ex-gratia amount as per their provisions. This is in addition to the Liberalised Family Pension and regular service benefits.”
In case of the death of Agniveer in the line of duty, the next of kin would receive over Rs 1 Cr, he added.
Dr Jitendra said, “Welfare measures include reservation in jobs and financial support and scholarships to their families for various education needs of the dependent children.”
“Reservation of seats has been ensured in medical or dental colleges for the wards of defence personnel as Government of India nominees. A total of 42 MBBS seats and 3 seats in BDS courses are allotted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. For this, priority is given to wards of personnel killed in action,” he stated.