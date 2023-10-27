Cross-border firing, infiltration bids | We cannot lower guard against Pakistan: Dr Jitendra Singh

“There is a sharp decline in the cross-border firing incidents along the LoC and International Border and violence is also down in the Union Territory of J&K during the last nine years, especially in the four years since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019. But the sporadic firing incidents in the recent days and continuing infiltration bids across the LoC prove that we cannot lower the guard against mischief from Pakistan and territories under its illegal occupation,” he said.

The Union Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shaheed Gate (gate in memory of martyr) named after Colonel Narayan Singh (OBE) at Samba district.