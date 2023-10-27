Cross border firing stops; fear looms large on IB

In the unprovoked firing by Pakistan late Thursday evening, one BSF soldier and a civilian had sustained injuries while scores of houses suffered damages in heavy mortar shelling targetting Arnia, Bulle Chak, Joura Farm, Suchetgarh, Treva and Jabbowal area.

Several families along with their livestock and migrant labourers moved to safer places during night when panic reigned supreme. According to locals, intermittent firing continued till late night and calm was only restored by morning.