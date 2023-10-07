CRPF Women Motorcycle rally reaches Jammu amid warm reception

A statement said that welcome ceremony was organised by 76 Battalion CRPF under the leadership of Tarique Hussain Khan, Commandant-76 Battalion at Government Hr. Secondary School Satwari.

The chief guest of this programme, Kavinder Gupta (Former Deputy Chief Minister) welcomed and congratulated the eminent Women and personnel involved in this campaign and said that the history of the CRPF has always been glorious and in this Force not only men but also Women display their devotion to duty and efficiency in every corner of the Country.