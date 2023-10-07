CRPF Women Motorcycle rally reaches Jammu amid warm reception

Jammu, Oct 7: The CRPF Women Motorcycle Campaign-2023 of Jammu and Kashmir Zone started its journey from Lal Chowk, Srinagar on October 3 and it reached today at Hari Niwas Palace, Jammu here under the able guidance of Sandeep Khirwar, IG Jammu Sector and Rakesh Sethi, DIG Range Jammu.
A statement said that welcome ceremony was organised by 76 Battalion CRPF under the leadership of Tarique Hussain Khan, Commandant-76 Battalion at Government Hr. Secondary School Satwari.
The chief guest of this programme, Kavinder Gupta (Former Deputy Chief Minister) welcomed and congratulated the eminent Women and personnel involved in this campaign and said that the history of the CRPF has always been glorious and in this Force not only men but also Women display their devotion to duty and efficiency in every corner of the Country.
The Women Rally elevates the slogan of Women empowerment across the Country & exhibits the spirit of Unity and will reach Ekta Nagar Gujarat on October 31.
Nitu, DIG Srinagar Sector; Tarique Hussain Khan, Commandant-76 Battalion; Parveen Sangral, President(Muskan Fundation); Sagun Manchanda, Mission Co-ordinator (District Hub for Empowerment of Women); Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director of School Education; Suraj Singh Rathor (Children Education Officer); Mamta Rajput (District Social Welfare Officer), local People of Jammu City, Officers & Jawans of 76 Bn CRPF with their Families participated in the program with full zeal and enthusiasm.
After the successful completion of the programme , CRPF Women Motorcycle rally visited the historical “AMAR MAHAL”, Hari Palace Jammu and acquainted with the importance of the Mahal.