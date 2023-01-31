CS asks officials to use AI in managing affairs of govt deptts

He impressed upon the officers and “scientists from IT and NIC respectively to work towards use of modern technologies towards obtaining desired results especially for the purposes of work estimation and their identification.”

Dr Mehta directed for making good use of technologies by bridging the gap between the government and those governed. He made out that the power belongs to people and technology has empowered them in unprecedented manner. He told the officers to have virtual inspections of the offices and works on daily basis. He even suggested for taking feedback from public and “PRI’s about the quality of work being done in their areas or any grievances they have against any of the government departments.” The Chief Secretary also emphasized upon end to end use of digital platforms “like e-office by all the government employees especially ground workers like Patwaris, JEs etc.” He declared that the actual purpose of digitization would be served when it enhances ease of living. He asked for making the work of every “office be it Police Stations, Tehsil Offices, Hospitals, Engineering Departments, ULBs, Block Offices fully online for efficient delivery and effective monitoring.”