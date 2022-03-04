CS asks PDD to upgrade towards 24X7 reliable power supply

Jammu, Mar 4: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday asked the Power Development Department (PDD) to upgrade towards a 24x7 reliable electric supply.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the PDD and power scenario in J&K, the chief secretary directed the department to catalogue the health of its entire infrastructure including the feeders, transformers, transmission lines, meters, fuses, and undertake planned modernisation and upgradation towards reduction of AT&C losses and 24X7 reliable electric supply.
He expressed his concern about the high damage rate of the power infrastructure and directed time-bound efforts to bring them down to the nationally accepted level.
Mehta emphasised that the reduction of AT&C losses should to below 10 percent through the installation of smart meters along with the usage of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC).
To further check electricity pilferage and leakage, he asked the department to ensure the installation of 100 percent meters on all feeders and transformers within a month.
The chief secretary directed the department to assess repetitive damages on a transformer and location basis, besides identifying the repair workshops administering sub-standard repairs leading to recurrent damages and failures in transformers.
He said some of the feeders were still registering 80 to 90 percent AT&C losses which were unacceptable and the element of connivance could not be ignored in such matters.
Mehta directed the DISCOMs to identify officials in whose jurisdiction, feeders were exhibiting surmounted losses and sustained electricity leakages through unauthorised connections.
He asked the department to ensure tight enforcement and crackdown on power theft through regular inspections, disconnections, and connection regularisation.
The chief secretary asked the department to consider bringing in an amnesty scheme for BPL and SECC 2011 beneficiaries to assist regularisation of electricity connections in their favour through a system of easy payments of outstanding dues.