CS asks PDD to upgrade towards 24X7 reliable power supply

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the PDD and power scenario in J&K, the chief secretary directed the department to catalogue the health of its entire infrastructure including the feeders, transformers, transmission lines, meters, fuses, and undertake planned modernisation and upgradation towards reduction of AT&C losses and 24X7 reliable electric supply.

He expressed his concern about the high damage rate of the power infrastructure and directed time-bound efforts to bring them down to the nationally accepted level.