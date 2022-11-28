CS asks R&B to stick to timelines regarding deliverables 

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to complete the Semi-Ring Road for Jammu up to March next year and explore the possibility of Ring-Road around the city for the easement of commuters. He asked them to prepare a DPR for the same.

The Chief Secretary also stressed on the officers to prepare a DPR for Kathua-Bani-Sarthal-Bhadarwah-Doda Road without any delay. He told them that it is of great significance with respect to giving boost to tourism in these areas. He directed for connecting it with both Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Sinthan-Kishtwar Road for its maximum utility.