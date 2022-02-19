CS directs RDD to complete 2 lakh MGNREGA works during fiscal year

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at a meeting held to approve the annual action plans of various schemes of the rural development department for the year 2022-23, Mehta while laying thrust on the progress of rural areas, with particular focus on farmers, women-folk and unemployed youth, said J&K should move towards becoming best performing Union Territory (UT) amongst all the states and UTs in the country as it improves governance through enhanced transparency and efficient service delivery.

The meeting was attended by various senior secretaries including administrative secretary RDD and joint secretary land resources in the Rural Development Ministry in the central government.