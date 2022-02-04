CS directs Tourism Deptt to complete all projects under Capex by March 31

He made these observations while reviewing the Capex of the department.

Mehta directed the department to focus on tourist comfort, convenience and satisfaction, improved travel guidance and way finding (signs, maps and websites available in multiple languages), and the potential benefits of integrating art and cultural amenities like unique artwork, large billboards and hoardings at railway station at Lakhanpur border and cultural displays at destinations for enhancing experience of the tourists to position J&K as a top global brand.