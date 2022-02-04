CS directs Tourism Deptt to complete all projects under Capex by March 31

Jammu, Feb 4: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday directed the Tourism department to complete all projects under Capex by March 31.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while directing that all 582 works targeted for completion during the current fiscal year should be completed by the end of the current financial year, Mehta asked the department to put all unutilised assets to use by March 31, 2022.
He made these observations while reviewing the Capex of the department.
Mehta directed the department to focus on tourist comfort, convenience and satisfaction, improved travel guidance and way finding (signs, maps and websites available in multiple languages), and the potential benefits of integrating art and cultural amenities like unique artwork, large billboards and hoardings at railway station at Lakhanpur border and cultural displays at destinations for enhancing experience of the tourists to position J&K as a top global brand.
He said the highest-ever tourist arrivals in J&K during the last four months was the result of the image makeover J&K had undergone along with the development of tourism infrastructure during the last two years.
While complimenting the department on increased tourist activity in J&K, Mehta asked the department to target tourist arrival of 10 lakh in Kashmir next year and an aggregate tourist influx of 2 crore in J&K.
He directed the department to involve the local people in and around the tourist destinations in the effort to improve the ambience of the tourist places.
Mehta asked the department to ensure that river cruise in Jhelum was started by March end this year while further adding that the amphitheatre at Bagh-i-Bahu garden should be put to use by roping in local music groups, theatre groups, and local artists.
He directed the department to ensure that TRC and cafeteria at Verinag were put to use by the department by March 15.