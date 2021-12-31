CS e-inaugurates 44 Aspirational Blocks

Jammu, Dec 31: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday e-inaugurated 44 Aspirational Blocks under Aspirational Block Development Programme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Secretary said that the Aspirational Block Development Programme was a step towards equitable and inclusive development in J&K.
He said that the developmental realities of these blocks had been different from those, which were not part of this programme and, affirmative action for these blocks was long overdue.
“The programme is expected to usher in a new era of development in these blocks,” Mehta said.
He said that for proper implementation of the programme, senior secretaries would be designated as Prabhari Officers of these blocks and each secretary would be assigned more than one block for mentoring and supervision of the programme.
The chief secretary advised the Deputy Commissioners to explore innovative ways having regard to the unique challenges and constraints in their areas for improving the socio-economic status of these backward blocks under the programme.
He said that a mid-term appraisal of these blocks would also be carried out after three to four months for any necessary mid-course policy changes.