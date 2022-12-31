CS extends new year greetings to people

Jammu, Dec 31: On the eve of the New Year, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Dr Mehta wished the people of Jammu and Kashmir a bright and happy New Year and prayed that 2023 would usher in peace and happiness for all and see progress, prosperity and well-being of all sections of society.
He also hoped the new year to be a year of development, harmony, social integration and better health for all the people of the UT. He wished them a successful year ahead.