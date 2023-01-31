CS for better synergy between departments, banks for streamlining access to credit

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to hold the DLC meetings regularly. He told them to hold deliberations over all issues faced by them in such meetings to iron out the differences between them. He asked them to be on the same page about the smooth implementation of the scheme and meeting its objectives.

He enjoined upon them to lessen the rejection of applications and work out for improving the quality of applications. He advised them to make best out of such schemes as these offer opportunities for everyone including the financial institutions to do the business.