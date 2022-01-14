CS hands over trilingual land passbooks to farmers

Jammu, Jan 14: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday launched trilingual land passbooks in Hindi, Urdu and English making it an easy and simple document for reference and record.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta termed the initiative a historical step towards transparency and good governance.
He complimented the Revenue, IT and Law departments for making this facility a possibility in a very short time.
Mehta asked them to dedicate the facility to all the landowners of the J&K by August 15 this year.
He said that this document would decipher the revenue information to land owners in a very lucid form besides acting as a valid paper to present before financial and other institutions.
Mehta felicitated the farmers who received this vital document on the occasion.
The chief secretary handed over land passbooks to landowners of village ChakLal Din of tehsil Jammu West of district Jammu and Bagh-e-Mehtab of tehsil Chanpora of district Srinagar.
It was revealed that the land passbooks issued to landholders contains entry from the Jamabandi in revenue estate to enable the landholder to make its use for credit facilities and other matters connected therewith.
It was called a tool for redress of different grievances, litigations, disputes at various forums and for reference.
It was also said that the land passbook prescribed by the Revenue Department was true to the record and could be generated online by landholder without visiting a Patwari or Tehsildar or any Revenue office, saving his time and energy.
With scanning and digitisation of land records already under implementation for the convenience of citizens and under good governance initiative, the department has also framed J&K Land Passbook Rules 2022 for online issuance of land passbook.