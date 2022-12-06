CS holds day long interaction with Prabhari Officers, PRIs & Public

During the interaction, the Chief Secretary held detailed deliberations on different deliverables with the officers and took on-spot assessment from them about the participation of general public in this public outreach programme.

While interacting with the officers, Dr Mehta underlined that the MTMP has evolved into an Aspirational Town programme which will be a continuous affair. He added that the administration will establish City Development Index and the cities and towns will be ranked monthly as per that index reflecting the pace of development and quality of service delivery in each of them. “The index will be more of a mirror for the cities and towns to compete with each other and thereby achieve best in both infrastructure and services provided to the public”, Dr. Mehta observed.