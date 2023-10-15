CS inaugurates Navratra Festival 2023 at Katra

CEO SMVD extended a warm welcome to the guests, emphasizing that Navratras signify the dawn of fresh beginnings and spiritual rejuvenation. The Navratra Festival, which was initiated in 1996, has evolved into an event of grand proportions. Thousands of people congregate not only to pay their respects to Maa Vaishno Devi Ji but also to partake in the grand festivities. During these Navratras, Katra and Jammu come alive with bright lights, colorful drapes, and the melodious tunes of folk and devotional music.

The main highlights of the nine-day event taking place in Katra from 15th to 23rd of October, 2023, include Ramleela, All India Devotional Song Competition, Bhagwat Katha, Prabhat Pheri, Shobha Yatra, Mata Ki Kahani, Laser Show narrating Mata Ki Kahani, Wrestling Competition, Hassaya Vyang and Devotional dances, Kavi Sammelan,Program by Specially abled children among others. Furthermore, a cultural program and multimedia exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication will be held at Higher Secondary School, Katra, where artists from across India will showcase their diverse art forms.

At the end of today's ceremony the vote of thanks was presented by Director Tourism, Jammu, who expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the stakeholders for their unwavering commitment and overwhelming support for the successful celebration of this festival.