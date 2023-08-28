CS inaugurates TPO organised ‘J&K Agro and Food Fest 2023’

Addressing on the occasion Chief Secretary stated that every product of J&K is unique in its quality and appeal. He remarked that based on the feedback of buyers good packaging, marketing and e-commerce opportunities will make each district of J&K an Export hub. He made out that the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan of J&K is expected to make our Agriculture sector grow exponentially bringing greater returns to our farmers.

Dr Mehta further stressed on the fact that each district should have clear export plan so that buyers from all over India gets benefitted. He also said the Jammu & Kashmir is agriculture and tourism-based economy and has many advantages in agriculture production over other parts of the country. He added that in coming years J&K’s agriculture produce would atleast become double and will contribute substantially in the SGDP of the UT.