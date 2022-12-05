CS interacts with Prabharis of Jammu division under MTMP

Jammu, Dec 5: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held a marathon live interaction with the visiting officers (Prabharis), Presidents and representatives of different Municipal Wards and Councils of Jammu division under My Town My Pride Programme (MTMP) at Civil Secretariat here.
During the interaction, the Chief Secretary held detailed deliberations on different deliverables with the officers and took on spot assessment from them about the participation of general public in the MTMP.
While interacting with the officers and representatives of Municipal Wards, the Chief Secretary impressed upon them to encourage maximum participation of general public in the programme so that the prime objective of this festival of development is achieved. He asked them to involve educational institutions in the celebrations of MTMP and organise events under this programme so that a much larger awareness is generated among the public about different government beneficiary schemes.
Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers to involve common masses into the MTMP activities and hold events of such nature which create interest and enthusiasm among the public. “People first" is basic policy of J&K Government and we must serve people as per their needs”, Dr. Mehta observed.
While interacting with visiting officer Udhampur district (Principal Secretary, School Education Department), Alok Kumar, the Chief Secretary asked him to involve the local public as well as municipal council representatives for the completion of prestigious Devika project. He further asked him to take action against officers as well as contractors who are hampering the execution of this project.
Similarly, interacting with visiting officer for Jammu district Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, the Chief Secretary asked him to keep complete tab on all the ongoing works in the district so that the Jammu City is made one of the cleanest and vibrant cities of the country. He highlighted that Jammu city has lot of potential as tourist destination and we must channelize our resources to make it one of the finest attractions in the country.
The Chief Secretary further asked the visiting officers of Jammu district to involve all wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation into the celebrations of MTMP besides educational institutions, in order to generate awareness among public about beneficiary oriented schemes.
Likewise, interacting with visiting officer Ramban district (Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment), Sanjeev Verma, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officer to involve locals and other public representatives for developing Ramban as a tourist place owing to its significance due to NH-44. He asked the officers to make it such an attraction that people stay there purposely.
Dr Mehta while delving on different aspects of MTMP, impressed upon the officers to saturate the different beneficiary oriented schemes among the public besides young generation should be made aware about different self-employment schemes like Mumkin, Tejaswani, among others.
Highlighting that digitisation of services is vital for better public service delivery, Dr. Mehta impressed upon the officers that people should be made aware about online services. He underlined that any service offered through offline mode is a source of corruption and therefore we should sensitise public about using only online mode for receiving benefits of government schemes.
During the interaction, the Chief Secretary also held deliberations with visiting officers of Khour, Bishnah, Bhaderwah, Bhakshi Nagar, Bari Brahmna, and other municipal wards and councils of Jammu division.