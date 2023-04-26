CS launches 3 online initiatives of Revenue Department

The feature of online downloading will enable citizens to have access to the copy of registered document immediately upon registration and thus, shall no longer have to visit the Sub Registrar Office on the next day to collect it. This shall save time and effort of the citizens as well as substantially reduce the burden on the official staff. This will further entail the change in PSGA timelines from 2 days to a single day.

Aadhaar based authentication in document registration shall enable online identification of intending parties from the server of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and thereby eliminate the chances of fraud or impersonation and also rule out ‘benami’ transactions. In future, this will enable the department to dispense with the need of identifiers in registration and finally pave the way for e-registration.