CS launches 3 online services of Science & Technology Department

Srinagar, Apr 7: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched three online services in presence of Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat. These include Sponsored Research & Extension Programme, Support for Innovation & Patent Filing scheme, and Science Talent Promotion Scholarship Scheme.
All these schemes are offered by the J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) and are primarily meant for inculcating the scientific culture among students/scientific community in particular and common masses in general.
Chief Secretary stressed the need for scientific solutions to various issues of local importance such as waste management, biomass energy, plastic to fuel stressing the need to run a waste to wealth campaign. He complimented the Science & Technology Department for establishing Industrial Biotechnology Parks, Sub Regional Science Centre, and instructed for establishment of various Centre of Excellences across UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
He enjoined upon the Department to collaborate with other departments for innovative solutions to problems faced by people in their day to day life. He said that Science and Technology should contribute to ease of living. He made out that our focus should be on innovations for larger public interest so that the knowledge actually gets transferred from lab to land.
The three online schemes/services detailed above being implemented in the online mode now are also RAS integrated therefore open for public feedback. Post launch of these services, the Department of Science & Technology will be e-Governance Complaint as envisaged under the ‘Digital J&K’ mission of the UT.