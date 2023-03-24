CS launches auto appeal system for vital services of Revenue Department

Dr Mehta called this step revolutionary. He applauded the IT Department for integrating this feature in the vital digital services offered by the Revenue Department to the citizens. He directed for integrating this Auto-appeal feature for all the designated 43 online services by March end this year. He also advised them to work for activating this feature for all the 105 services specified under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) at the earliest.

The Chief Secretary stated that these services form the bulk of the applications of citizens. He called that making the auto-appeal feature active for services related to everyday life of the people like availing of documents like income, domicile, legal heir, Marriage, Unemployment, Character and Category certificates are very pivotal in furthering the career or securing jobs for the youth and therefore have been prioritized for inclusion in the Auto-appeal system.