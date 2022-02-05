CS launches EPM portal for monitoring monthly performance of employees

Jammu, Feb 5: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday launched the J&K Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) portal for assessing the monthly work of all government employees.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta called the initiative path breaking in taking the good governance practices a notch higher in J&K.
He complimented the joint team of GAD and NIC for developing the portal in a short time to boost administrative efficiency.
Mehta said that all employees should be encouraged to file their monthly performances capturing respective contributions to the departmental goals and achievements.He also urged the officers to make provisions for submitting the performance on behalf of field officials.
Mehta advised the officers to base the annual appraisals on reported monthly contributions and integrate achievements with salary drawl.He directed for devising training schedule to acquaint employees with the functioning of the portal for smooth operationalization of EPM.