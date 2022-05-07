CS-led Establishment-cum-Selection Committee reconstituted

“In partial modification of Government Order No 227-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated March 2, 2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” read an order issued by GAD.

The Committee will have J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as its chairman while Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Vivek Bhardwaj; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor J&K Nitishwar Kumar and Administrative Secretary Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi will be its members.