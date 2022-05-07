CS-led Establishment-cum-Selection Committee reconstituted

Jammu, May 7: The government on Saturday reconstituted the 7-member Establishment-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Secretary.
“In partial modification of Government Order No 227-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated March 2, 2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” read an order issued by GAD.
The Committee will have J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as its chairman while Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Vivek Bhardwaj; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor J&K Nitishwar Kumar and Administrative Secretary Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi will be its members.
Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi will be its member secretary.
“The Administrative Secretary of the department to which the case pertains shall be co-opted as a Special Invitee. The terms of reference of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee and the procedure to be adopted by it, while making the selection for the posts within its purview, shall remain the same as contained in Government Order No 1488-GAD of 2011 dated December 26, 2011,” further read GAD order.