CS-led panel to select chairperson, members of JKCPCR

Jammu, Dec 17: The government on Friday constituted a committee led by the Chief Secretary for making selection to the post of chairperson and members of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights (JKCPCR).
“In terms of Rule 4 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Selection Committee for making selection to the post of Chairperson and Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights,” read a GAD order.
As per GAD order, the selection panel with the Chief Secretary as its chairman will also comprise Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs as its members.
As per the terms of reference, the panel will ensure that the procedure prescribed in Jammu and Kashmir Child Rights Commission Rules, 2022 is followed while making selection of the chairperson and member of the Child Rights Commission.
It will also prepare a select list and submit recommendations to the government for appointment of chairperson and members of the Commission. Besides it will prepare a wait list of two persons for each of the posts which will be valid for a period of three months.