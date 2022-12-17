CS-led panel to select chairperson, members of JKCPCR

“In terms of Rule 4 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Selection Committee for making selection to the post of Chairperson and Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights,” read a GAD order.

As per GAD order, the selection panel with the Chief Secretary as its chairman will also comprise Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs as its members.