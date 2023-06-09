Jammu

CS-led selection panel to appoint non-official members in CAMPA committees

CS-led selection panel to appoint non-official members in CAMPA committees
Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu, June 9: Seven-member selection panel-led by the Chief Secretary will prepare a panel of eligible candidates for appointment as non-official members in the Steering and Executive Committees of the J&K CAMPA.

The government Friday accorded sanction to this Selection committee in terms of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rules, 2018.

The panel for preparing a panel of eligible candidates for appointment as non-official members in the Steering and Executive Committees of the J&K CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) will include Administrative Secretaries of Jal Shakti and Forest Ecology and Environment Departments; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), J&K; Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K  and Head of Regional Office, Jammu of the Ministry  of  Environment, Forest  and Climate Change as its member, besides the Chief Secretary, J&K as its chairman.

Chief Executive Officer, J&K CAMPA will be the member secretary of the panel.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com