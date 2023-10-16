CS reviews completion of JSCL projects

He also urged the officers to extend all the IT-based smart solutions to the city dwellers in view of the commitment of offering all the services through online mode in the UT. He made out that the city people not only deserve world class infrastructure but all the services delivered to them with the click of the button only.

While taking note of the new 100 e-buses to be pressed into public service by JSCL, the Chief Secretary directed for dedicating the already received ones to public at an earliest. He asked the department to either take the requisite staff out of the huge employee base of the UT on deputation or hire the ones with appropriate skill sets. He impressed upon them to complete the formalities in next few days so that public is able to take benefit of this bus service without any further delay.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary dedicated several new and remapped IT-based services brought live on the ‘MyJammu’ portal. He urged the department to create awareness among the city dwellers about the uses and benefits of these services. He asked for making service delivery both efficient and cost effective for general public by taking their feedback for improving the quality continuously.