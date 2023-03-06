CS reviews developmental status of ‘Aspirational Blocks’

The Chief Secretary also discussed, with the Deputy Commissioners, several projects which need intervention on behalf of the administration. Detailed discussion was held on proposed re appropriation under several projects.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to ensure the availability of resources and feasibility before planning and executing any project. This would help to avoid wastage of resources and ensure the success of the project. Secondly, the Chief Secretary directed all districts to strive towards achieving full marks in performance indices, thus encouraging healthy competition among the districts and motivating them to improve their overall performance.