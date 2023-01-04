CS reviews implementation of deliverables by SWD

On the occasion the Chief Secretary urged the Department to reach out to all the specially-abled persons and provide them assistance due to them. He observed that this section of population is inseparable part of our society and deserves all sort of facilitation “from each of us”, an official press release said.

Dr Mehta also underscored the need of continuing their efforts regarding drug de-addiction and asked them to hold events related to ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ especially in schools and colleges. He maintained that the addicts need our sympathy and handholding to bring them back into the mainstream of the society to enable them to live their lives in a dignified manner.