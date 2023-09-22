CS reviews measures being taken for prevention of dengue in Jammu

The Chief Secretary took stock of the readiness of the different department including district administration in dealing with dengue cases and directed for adoption of a three-pronged strategy involving – IEC Campaign for awareness about preventive measures, IEC Campaign awareness about symptoms & providing easy access to medical aid and containment of disease through measures such as fumigation to prevent spread the spread of dengue. In order to make ensure that patient/ citizens are provided medical aid readily and in a hassle-free manner, Dr. Mehta directed for inter linkage of different helpline numbers so that citizen is redirected to the right helpline from any helpline number on which he/she calls.

Later, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress on ongoing works under the Smart City Project in Jammu. He was apprised about the status of major projects by CEO, Jammu Smart City and major initiatives being undertaken by Smart City on the eve of upcoming Gandhi Jayanti. Dr. Mehta directed for speedy implementation of the various projects so that citizens was feel the marked improvement in aesthetic and functional experience within Jammu.