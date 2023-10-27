CS reviews performance of revenue Department

Dr Mehta also took review of several measures taken to streamline the working of the department and to make the crucial revenue records readily available to public. He took note of the progress made in developing of online Girdawari module. The module is going to enable field functionaries to record seasonal crop details instantly besides ensuring that the Girdawari is done in the field recoding geo-coordinates of the respective fields.

Chief Secretary also reviewed progress made in demystification of revenue records so that it is understandable to general public in easy to understand language. He enquired about the GoI sponsored programs like AGRISTACK, SVAMITVA, ULPIN, etc. He made out that the progress in the implementation of these programs should be further fast tracked for the benefit of public at the earliest.

During this meeting, Chief Secretary was informed that under land records modernization programme millions of land records documents have been digitized and legacy records scanned successfully till date. It was further given out that the working of the department has been fully made online with minimal interface of applicants with the functionaries of the department.