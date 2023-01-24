CS stresses on protection of forest lands, livelihoods from forests

The Chief Secretary stressed on involvement of Panchayats in all afforestation works. Meeting the demands of the forest dependent communities for water, fodder and non-timber forest produce should be main objective of all afforestation works. This will ensure that they become willing partner in protection and conservation of forests, he added. While reviewing the work proposals relating to Gharana Wetland reserve, the Chief Secretary directed the Wildlife Protection Department to make it one of the most important tourist attractions of Jammu. He directed that a comprehensive study should be carried out about the habitat and avifauna of Gharana Wetland for its better protection and development. He also emphasized on making arrangements for dissemination of information with visitors and nature lovers so that the visits happen to be a source of infotainment. He told them to look into the potential of developing as a cluster with Border village of Schetgarh so that both are offered as package to the visitors. PCCF (HoFF), Dr Mohit Gera apprised the Committee about the main activities of the Department. Under “Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive”, a record number of plants are being planted with the people’s participation under the campaign “Har Gaon Hariyali”. In the current year, against the target of 1.35 crore, department is making all efforts to plant 1.50 crore, of which about 0.90 crore plants have already been planted. He also informed about the initiatives taken to protect the forest areas through digitalization of boundaries involving Forest (Territorial) and Settlement and Demarcation Divisions and preparation of digital maps.

CEO, J&K CAMPA, Sarvesh Rai made a detailed presentation covering actions taken on the decisions of the Committee in its last meeting, progress of implementation of the approved APO of 2022-23 and proposed APOs for the financial year 2023-24.