CSIR Floriculture Mission organises workshop, quality seed distribution programmes

Jammu Jan, 20: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Jammu conducts workshop cum seed distribution programmes under CSIR Floriculture Mission in Jammu Kathua and Samba.
The event was held in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare and KVK Kathua where in capacity building on scientific production technology of Marigold was imparted to the participating farmers and entrepreneurs.
The programmes conducted at CSIR IIIM Jammu, KVK Kathua and COA Office Samba were attended by 250 participants that included farmers, entrepreneurs,Scientists, officers of Agriculture Department Jammu and KVK Kathua. Quality hybrid marigold seed was also distributed to 196 farmer beneficiaries registered under the Mission from Jammu, Kathua and Samba.
Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist of the Mission in J&K informed thatamongvarious farmer and Agri-Industry oriented, innovation driven initiatives of CSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, GOI, Floriculture Mission is a flagship programme being implemented across country envisaging greater impact on inclusive economic development of farmers and the Floriculture sector.
The activities under the Mission include area expansion under region specific foral cultivars for enhanced production of fresh flowers, development of new and improved cultivars, post harvest processing and value addition, capacity building of farmers and entrepreneurs. In conformity with the clarion call of Prime Minister for Self Reliant India and under the patronage and vision of Union Science and Technology Minister for promotion of Agritech Start-Ups, CSIR Floriculture Mission has provided a much required fillip to the Floriculture Industry and also significantly enhanced the profitability of the farm holdings, he said.
During the proceedings of the programme it was emphasised that farmers should adopt integrated approach of farming and follow the scientific advisories for profitable and sustainable agriculture and securing gainful livelihood.Deliberations were also made on establishment of viable marketing linkages to harness the full potential of the sector. Eminent among the participants during the three workshops were K.K. Sharma, Director, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Chief Scientist & Head CSIR IIIM Srinagar, Dr Vishal Mahajan, Head KVK Kathua and Tejinder Singh, Member JK State Advisory Board for Development of Farmers.