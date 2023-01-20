CSIR Floriculture Mission organises workshop, quality seed distribution programmes

The event was held in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare and KVK Kathua where in capacity building on scientific production technology of Marigold was imparted to the participating farmers and entrepreneurs.

The programmes conducted at CSIR IIIM Jammu, KVK Kathua and COA Office Samba were attended by 250 participants that included farmers, entrepreneurs,Scientists, officers of Agriculture Department Jammu and KVK Kathua. Quality hybrid marigold seed was also distributed to 196 farmer beneficiaries registered under the Mission from Jammu, Kathua and Samba.