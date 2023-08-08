Cultural Unit DIPR Jammu organises  activities

Jammu, Aug 8: A Cultural program, Nukkad Natak, and Yoga session on the theme Health and wellness was today organised by Cultural Unit of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Jammu and Department of Ayush here in Government Women College Parade. The event was organised as part of the Independence Day Celebration.
Artists of the Cultural Wing of the Information Department presented Folk songs and patriotic songs. Students and teachers of the College also presented a colourful Cultural program.