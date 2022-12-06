Daily wagers issue a symbol of Govt’s failure : AAP

Jammu, Dec 6: State spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party and member of media coordination committee, Appu Singh on Tuesday termed the issue of daily wagers a symbol of failure of successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir.
She said that now there is no one in the government set up to listen to their genuine demands.
She was addressing a press conference in party’s Jammu office and this conference was organised with an aim to highlight the grievances of daily wagers of different government departments in Jammu and Kashmir and to force Jammu and Kashmir Government to come out of its sleep.
Addressing this presser, Aam Aadmi Party’s Appu Singh said that that issue of daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir is not only an issue of system but is a humanitarian issue as it is concerning the lives of thousands of daily wagers and lakhs of their family members.
She quoted a number of judgements of courts, SROs of Government and other circulars in which emphasis has been laid to redress the genuine issue of daily wagers but overall performance of successive government in Jammu and Kashmir on this issue remained zero.
“ Leaders of a political party accuse leaders of other political parties for this issue and this game of allegations between leaders of different political parties is going on since decades but not even a single political party or government ever bothered to solve the issue,” Appu Singh said.
She said that BJP during government formation in 2014 made tall promises for regularisation of daily wagers and to end their struggle through a proper solution but the party did nothing while it remained in office.