Damage to structures due to sinking | NGT constituted team likely to visit Thathri

Pertinently, the expert teams of Geological Survey of India, IIT, Geological and Mining and Geology Department from the University of Jammu had visited the sinking area in Nai Basti and advised the administration that the sinking affected area cannot be rehabilitated again. The experts had suggested constructing a proper drainage system to avoid further damage to the residential colony. Meanwhile, another official said that the rehabilitation process of the uprooted families was in process and it will be implemented accordingly. The official informed that the compensation cases of the damaged houses are likely to be given.

It may be recalled here that in the first week of February 2023, 21 structures including 19 residential, one masjid and one mudarssa were damaged and declared unsafe while three others had collapsed due to cracks in Nai Basti, Thathri area of Doda. Following this damage to the structures, the administration and police evacuated 300 persons including 19 families and students of madrasa.