Damage to structures due to sinking | NGT constituted team likely to visit Thathri

Jammu, May 5: A team constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is likely to visit Thathri’s Nai Basti area that had sunk in the first week of February following heavy rainfall and poor drainage system. The team will prepare a report also.
A portion of the residential colony Nai Basti had sunk. “A team which has been constituted by the National Green Tribunal most probably will visit Thathri next week,” Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan told Greater Kashmir. The experts had contacted the civil administration in Doda with regard to their visit to Nai Basti, but it was not clear on which date they shall be visiting.
He said that the affected area in Nai Basti has been marked and the experts report has suggested not going beyond the point (in which 21 structures had been damaged due to sinking). However, the green tribunal will give its report.”
Pertinently, the expert teams of Geological Survey of India, IIT, Geological and Mining and Geology Department from the University of Jammu had visited the sinking area in Nai Basti and advised the administration that the sinking affected area cannot be rehabilitated again. The experts had suggested constructing a proper drainage system to avoid further damage to the residential colony. Meanwhile, another official said that the rehabilitation process of the uprooted families was in process and it will be implemented accordingly. The official informed that the compensation cases of the damaged houses are likely to be given.
It may be recalled here that in the first week of February 2023, 21 structures including 19 residential, one masjid and one mudarssa were damaged and declared unsafe while three others had collapsed due to cracks in Nai Basti, Thathri area of Doda. Following this damage to the structures, the administration and police evacuated 300 persons including 19 families and students of madrasa.