DAP appoints zonal, district presidents

Jammu, Dec 18: Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday appointed the zonal, district presidents of the party besides appointing Prabha Salathia as the president of Jammu province women.
In a statement issued to the press, DAP general secretary R S Chib stated that the chairman of the party also constituted Jammu province committees. As per statement, newly appointed zonal presidents of DAP will be Gulzar Ahmed Wani for South Kashmir, Peer Bilal for Central Kashmir, Chaudhary Gharu Ram for central Jammu, Prithviraj Manhas for Chenab Valley and advocate Zahid Malik for Pir Panjal. The committees would be constituted within a week’s time, Chib said. Among district presidents, Ayub Takur has been appointed as district president Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmed Khandey as Shopian district president, Mir Muneer Kupwara district president, Shoaib Lone Baramulla district president and Vinod Sharma Jammu Urban district president.
While Ashwani Khajuria for Udhampur, Sushil Sharma for Rajouri, Brijeshwar Singh Bindoo for Kathua, Asif Jehan Gattu for Doda, Shabbir Ahmed Lone from Kishtwar, Surinder Singh from Reasi Rural, Rattan Singh (as working president) for Reasi rural and Bishan Mangotra for Reasi urban will act as district presidents.