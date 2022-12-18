DAP appoints zonal, district presidents

In a statement issued to the press, DAP general secretary R S Chib stated that the chairman of the party also constituted Jammu province committees. As per statement, newly appointed zonal presidents of DAP will be Gulzar Ahmed Wani for South Kashmir, Peer Bilal for Central Kashmir, Chaudhary Gharu Ram for central Jammu, Prithviraj Manhas for Chenab Valley and advocate Zahid Malik for Pir Panjal. The committees would be constituted within a week’s time, Chib said. Among district presidents, Ayub Takur has been appointed as district president Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmed Khandey as Shopian district president, Mir Muneer Kupwara district president, Shoaib Lone Baramulla district president and Vinod Sharma Jammu Urban district president.