DAP collapsing under its own weight sooner than expected: JKPCC

He also asserted that the restoration of J&K statehood would also be part of agenda to be raked up during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which aimed at uniting people of the country emotionally. “If there is an emotional impact of this yatra on the people, electoral impact will also be seen,” Vikar Rasool said, claiming that the party (Congress) would return to power both at the Centre and in J&K, as and when elections would be held. He was addressing a press conference at PCC headquarter Jammu.

Vikar Rasool, while responding to queries about DAP and return of former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and other leaders to Congress after deserting the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that they had joined him because of their proximity with him (Azad). “However, they left (him) after realizing that the real game plan of the new party (DAP) was to divide the secular votes and help BJP only,” he alleged.