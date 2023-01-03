DAP delegation visits GMC Rajouri; meets injured, victim families

Jammu, Jan 3: A delegation of Democratic Azad Party (DAP), following the directions of party chairman and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, visited Rajouri and met the persons injured in Dangri terrorist attack on Tuesday.
The delegation led by party vice chairman and former minister G M Saroori, provincial vice president Naresh Gupta, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami visited the injured in GMC hospital Rajouri. The delegation inquired about the condition of injured persons admitted in the hospital. The DAP delegation assured all possible support to the injured persons to ensure that they received proper medical aid to live a healthy and fit life again. They also met the doctors who apprised them about the status of patients and assured that all possible medical aid would be provided to them.
Speaking on the occasion, the party chief spokesperson said that DAP strongly condemned the barbaric act of terrorism which consumed six precious lives and injured many more. He said that no society could ever accept these cowardly acts which deserved condemnation in the strongest words. “Such acts of terrorism are aimed to disturb our brotherhood and religious harmony. But we salute the people of Rajouri who stood united against such elements and once again proved that they loved peace and brotherhood,” he said.
He appealed to the people of Rajouri to never fall for such attempts and always stand united in trying times. He also urged the UT administration to ensure all victims were provided with adequate relief. Zonal president Zahid Sarfaraz Malik, Sushil Sharma district president Rajouri, additional spokesperson Sanam Shah, senior DAP leader Lovely Gupta, Hassan Mirza accompanied the delegation among others.