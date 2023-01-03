DAP delegation visits GMC Rajouri; meets injured, victim families

Speaking on the occasion, the party chief spokesperson said that DAP strongly condemned the barbaric act of terrorism which consumed six precious lives and injured many more. He said that no society could ever accept these cowardly acts which deserved condemnation in the strongest words. “Such acts of terrorism are aimed to disturb our brotherhood and religious harmony. But we salute the people of Rajouri who stood united against such elements and once again proved that they loved peace and brotherhood,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Rajouri to never fall for such attempts and always stand united in trying times. He also urged the UT administration to ensure all victims were provided with adequate relief. Zonal president Zahid Sarfaraz Malik, Sushil Sharma district president Rajouri, additional spokesperson Sanam Shah, senior DAP leader Lovely Gupta, Hassan Mirza accompanied the delegation among others.