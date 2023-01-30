DAP pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

He said Gandhi had taught brotherhood, tolerance, respect and religious harmony and encouraged the coexistence of societies. “When the world is filled with hatred in present days and people are being divided on racial and religious lines the teachings of Gandhi gets much more relevance to overcome the socio-political crisis,” Chib said. The party leaders also visited the Gandhi Global family and joined them to remember the teachings of Gandhi. Among others who were present on the occasion were G.M.Saroori Vice Chairman, Vinod Mishra General Secretary, Gharu Ram Zonal President, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Adv Maheshwar Singh, Kirtan Singh, Vickey Mahajan, Prabha Salathia, Gurmeet Kaur, Santosh Magotra, Sunita Arora, Rajini Sharma, Mehboob Azad, Kirtan Singh, Kartar Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ashok Khajuria, Naveen Bali, Col Somnath, Rajinder Singh Manhas, Baljeet Manhas, Raju Mahajan, Swaran Singh, Madan Pal Singh and others.