Darakshan Andrabi reviews developmental works around Jammu

Jammu, Jan 22: Chairperson Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and National Executive member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday visited Markazi Jamia Masjid Complex at Talab Khattika in Jammu and reviewed the progress in the construction process undergoing there with the help of Waqf assistance.
A statement of BJP issued here said that Andrabi inspected the ongoing development works and discussed the management of funds and future plans to develop the complex as a National Level Religious Tourism Centre in Jammu.
She thanked the administration for taking up the development project so nicely despite the shortage of funds.
Andrabi assured that the Central Waqf Council would consider and approve the no-interest loan for developing the project as needed.
She also assured that she would be taking up the development projects with the J&K Tourism Department for their development assistance so that this site was developed as a Mega Religious Tourism Centre in Jammu.