Data Center, Airport road beautification project sanctioned in Jammu

Jammu, May 16: Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Jammu Smart City Limited, Ramesh Kumar, along with Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on Tuesday chaired the 15th board meeting of the JSCL here today.
At the start of the meeting, Commissioner JMC & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), Rahul Yadav, gave a detailed presentation on the project and listed agenda points for discussion.
He apprised the Board that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India has approved the extension of Smart Cities Mission for the period up to June 2024. He also informed that the majority of the projects will be completed by December this year, while a few will be completed before the fiscal year ending March 2024.
The Board of Directors also accorded sanction to the process for floating tender with participation limited to PSUs for the establishment of a Data Center for the Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC) under Smart City Mission.
It was also decided in the meeting to reconsider the project of setting up smart toilets in prominent locations in the city for the convenience of the people.
Apart from this, the Board of Directors also directed the CEO to conceptualize the project for the beautification of Airport Road, Jammu. The Divisional Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the pace of project execution by JSCL and directed the stakeholders to maintain synergy to complete projects within the stipulated time frame.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) Shiv Kumar Gupta; ACEO, JSCL Rakesh Gupta. DD, CPWD, Nominee Director, MoUHA Hemraj Anand, and Director Archives, Archaeology and Museum, J&K, Pradeep Kumar; joined the meeting online.
Chief Engineer, I&FC, Manoj Gupta; Chief Engineer, Ravi-Tawi Irrigation Deptt., Sunil Bhasin; Manager IT, JSCL, J P Singh; Assistant Director Archives and Archaeology Dr Sangeeta Gupta; Director Projects, JSCL Sunil Thusu; Director Technical, JSCL SL Kapoor; GM Finance, JSCL Ashish Anand; GM IT, JSCL, Manoj K Joshi and DGM-A, JSCL Gurmeet Singh were also present in the meeting.