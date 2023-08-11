Date extended for collection of Property Tax

Jammu, Aug 11: J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) has extended the date for payment and collection of Property Tax in Municipal Corporations and other Municipalities and filing of return for the current financial year till August 31, 2023.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 143 A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, the Government hereby directs that in proviso to rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Municipal Corporation) Rules, 2023, for the figures and words ‘July 31, 2023’ the figures and words ‘August 31, 2023’ shall be substituted,” read an order issued by HUDD Principal Secretary Prashant Goyal.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 71A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, the Government hereby directs that in proviso to rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Other Municipalities) Rules, 2023, for the figures and words July 31, 2023," the figures and words ‘August 31, 2023’ shall be substituted,” a related order read.