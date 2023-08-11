Date extended for collection of Property Tax

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 143 A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, the Government hereby directs that in proviso to rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Municipal Corporation) Rules, 2023, for the figures and words ‘July 31, 2023’ the figures and words ‘August 31, 2023’ shall be substituted,” read an order issued by HUDD Principal Secretary Prashant Goyal.