Date to submit ‘Life certificate’ by pensioners extended

A circular issued by Director General (DG) Accounts and Treasuries, J&K Finance Department, however, warned that in case of failure of submission of life certificate by or before December 23, the pension for December and onward would not be disbursed.

“During this extended period, the pension will continue to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authority (PDAs), uninterrupted,” it added. In pursuance of rules contained in Treasury Code, the pensioners and family pensioners drawing pension through treasury or bank are required to produce life certificate once in a calendar year i.e., by ending November.