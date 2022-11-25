Date to submit ‘Life certificate’ by pensioners extended

Jammu, Nov 25: J&K government on Friday extended the date for submission of life certificate for the pensioners and family pensioners, drawing pension through treasury or bank up to December 23.
A circular issued by Director General (DG) Accounts and Treasuries, J&K Finance Department, however, warned that in case of failure of submission of life certificate by or before December 23, the pension for December and onward would not be disbursed.
“During this extended period, the pension will continue to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authority (PDAs), uninterrupted,” it added. In pursuance of rules contained in Treasury Code, the pensioners and family pensioners drawing pension through treasury or bank are required to produce life certificate once in a calendar year i.e., by ending November.
“It has been brought to the notice of Finance Department that a large number of pensioners/ family pensioners have yet to submit their life certificate, as such pension for the month of November 2022 and onward cannot be disbursed by the bank or treasury,” DG Accounts and Treasuries noted.
“In order to avoid inconvenience to the pensioners or family pensioners, the date for submission of life certificate is hereby extended up to December 23, 2022. All the pensioners and family pensioners are therefore advised to furnish their Life Certificate to the concerned bank or treasury by or before December 23, 2022 failing which disbursement of pension for the month of December and onward shall be stopped,” he warned.