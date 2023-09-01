Day 2 of Digital Week Mela | People avail array of e-services

Jammu, Sep 1: To celebrate the digital strides achieved under the Digital India campaign and promote a digitally empowered society, the district administration Rajouri hosted a mega Digital Week Mela here today
The event saw enthusiastic participation from numerous government departments, each setting up their respective stalls to showcase their contributions to the Digital India campaign.
The visitors were treated to an array of on-the-spot e-services, ranging from Aadhar enrollment to Golden Cards, services by the revenue department, holistic agriculture development schemes, RDD schemes, and an assortment of other online services available to the public.
A standout feature of the event was the various department stalls where attendees received valuable insights into different initiatives. The event extended technical support to applicants for online registration and service access, further promoting digital literacy.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal urged the public to take full advantage of these initiatives, emphasizing how they have streamlined the process of accessing various government services.