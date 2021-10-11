Day after quitting NC, Devender Rana, Surjit Slathia join BJP

The duo was welcomed into the party fold by senior BJP leader and union minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and other party leaders including Tarun Chugh and Dharmendra Pradhan besides others.

Rana and Slathia were accompanied by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and Dr Nirmal Singh.

The duo quit the NC on Sunday. The exit of the leaders from the NC especially Devender Rana, who was the party's Provincial President and Jammu face is being seen as a big blow to the grand old party.