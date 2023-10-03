DC Jammu asks departments to streamline, reinforce services in border areas

Jammu, Oct 3: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today outlined crucial directives for the development of border villages here at a meeting. He emphasised the need to channelize efforts towards villages located near the border and within specified perimeters.
Sub Divisional Magistrates were assigned the vital responsibility of conducting comprehensive reviews within their respective Sub-Divisions.
Regarding health facilities, the Chief Medical Officer was instructed to assess the Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Community Sub-Centres, ensuring they meet minimum requirements. “Any additional requirements should be promptly identified and addressed. Furthermore, the focus should be on the AB-PMJAY scheme and achieving full saturation of ABHA cards”, he directed.
As per other directives of the DC, the functioning of Anganwadi Centers and the Poshan scheme will undergo scrutiny by the Integrated Child Development Services. The Agriculture Department has to ensure the effective delivery of agriculture mechanisation and modernisation initiatives. The distribution of Kisan Credit Cards and Soil Health Cards are also to be enumerated.
The Industries Department was told to spearhead support to budding entrepreneurs and conduct eligibility checks under the Industrial Development Scheme for Entrepreneurs. The Khadir Valley Industrial Board and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have to undertake similar tasks while the Handicrafts and Handloom Department will focus on the implementation of skill development programs.
The officers from the Power Development Department were directed to guarantee the availability of transformers and recommend upgrades where necessary. Simultaneously, employment opportunities and requirements should also be carefully assessed and documented, he added.
The Youth Services and Sports Department was mandated to ensure regular sports activities in all border areas. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department was asked to monitor the delivery of ration and related services, including the ration card conversion process.
The Social Welfare Officer was tasked with evaluating the coverage of departmental welfare schemes and submitting status reports. Various irrigation and other departmental functions were also reviewed, with a strong emphasis on motivating officers to deliver results.
Besides district officers, engineering officers, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh; Chief Planning Officer, Yoginder Katoch were also present in the meeting.