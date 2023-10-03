DC Jammu asks departments to streamline, reinforce services in border areas

As per other directives of the DC, the functioning of Anganwadi Centers and the Poshan scheme will undergo scrutiny by the Integrated Child Development Services. The Agriculture Department has to ensure the effective delivery of agriculture mechanisation and modernisation initiatives. The distribution of Kisan Credit Cards and Soil Health Cards are also to be enumerated.

The Industries Department was told to spearhead support to budding entrepreneurs and conduct eligibility checks under the Industrial Development Scheme for Entrepreneurs. The Khadir Valley Industrial Board and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have to undertake similar tasks while the Handicrafts and Handloom Department will focus on the implementation of skill development programs.

The officers from the Power Development Department were directed to guarantee the availability of transformers and recommend upgrades where necessary. Simultaneously, employment opportunities and requirements should also be carefully assessed and documented, he added.