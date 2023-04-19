DC Jammu asks officers to achieve developmental targets

Tehsildar, Druv Gupta; BDO, Johny Kumar along with PRIs, and public delegations besides scores of individuals were present in the camp during which they apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the problems being faced by them in day-to-day life.

During the tour, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated five Patwar Halqa offices at Dansal, Tarah, Kanyala, Kishenpur, and Kharta. Later, the Deputy Commissioner held a grievance redressal camp at Kishenpur Kharta. Local Sarpanch, Romesh Singh apprised the DC regarding major issues which mainly pertained to the supply of water and electricity, revenue services, road connectivity, upgradation of schools, cleanliness, and sanitation.