DC Jammu hands over motorcycles under PMMSY

Jammu, Oct 20 : Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya handed over motorcycles equipped with ice boxes to beneficiaries selected under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at the DC Office. Assistant Director Fisheries, Munish Sharma apprised that these motorcycles had been allotted to the beneficiaries as part of the PMMSY, with a 60 percent subsidy on the unit cost for those falling under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Beneficiaries from the general category, on the other hand, receive a 40 percent subsidy. Highlighting the commitment of the Fisheries Department to enhance the livelihoods of fishermen and fish farmers involved in fisheries activities, the AD emphasised their goal to encompass as many beneficiaries as possible through various components of the scheme.