DC Jammu inaugurates Maha Shivratri Festival 2023 at Peer Kho

Jammu , Feb 17: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today inaugurated Maha Shivratri Festival 2023 here at Peer Kho.
Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism, Jammu; Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism Jammu and Rajinder Nath, Mahant Peer Kho were also present on the occasion.
The Tourism Department along with District Administration, Jammu and Peer Kho Mandir Committee has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.
The festival shall host a variety of programmes which inter alia include cultural events depicting local folk dances by artists of J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages, Local food stalls, Stalls of Government Departments including that of Handicraft/Handloom Department, JKTDC etc.
Shivratri, also known as Herath holds special significance among Kashmiri Pandit community. Thousands of devotees pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at Peer kho based Jamwant Cave Shrine. Temple complexes at Aap Shambu, Utterbehni and Purmandal were also illuminated on the occasion to give these shrines a festive look.