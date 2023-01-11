DC Jammu reiterates direction for verification of tenants, domestic helps

Jammu, Jan 11: District Magistrate Jammu Avny Lavasa has ordered all landlords, owners of properties, attorney holders, persons in-charge of properties in any capacity to submit without fail the detailed particulars of the tenants, domestic helps within three days.
As per order, the declaration form (for the purpose of verification) should be signed by both the owner and the tenants and should be submitted to the concerned Police Station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO).
The order has been issued by the DM using powers vested in her under section 144 of CrPC.
“The Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu has brought to my notice time and again that there is an imminent need to conduct verification of tenants or domestic helpers as there have been instances of anti-national or anti-social elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenants or domestic helpers,” she stated in the order.
“It is necessary that some measures be taken to make the landlords, property owners accountable before renting out or making available their premises to tenants or domestic helps. I consider the threat posed by such adverse elements as imminent danger to public safety and security that warrants immediate preventive measures under Section 144 of CrPC,” DM stated in the order.
“The owners who have already let or sublet or rented out their house(s) or part(s) thereof to any tenant(s) on any date prior to the issuance of this order, shall submit the detailed particulars of the tenant(s) as per the Declaration Form to the concerned Police Station with immediate effect. It is clarified that all arrangements of letting or sub-letting the property like Paying Guest, tenants etc., shall be covered by this order. Owners who have allowed jhuggies in their lands shall also be required to disclose the details as per the Declaration form,” the order further read. “Every SHO in Jammu district shall maintain a separate register for such purpose. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” it added.